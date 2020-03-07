Is it legal to buy or shoot fireworks where I live?

Fourth of July Weekend is here! Here's a list of where you can and can't shoot off your own fireworks in East Tennessee.

Anderson County/City of Oak Ridge- Illegal to sell and set off fireworks.

Cities of Alcoa and Townsend - Illegal to sell and set off fireworks.

Knox County- Illegal to sell and set off fireworks.

City of Knoxville- Illegal to sell and set off fireworks

Cities of Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge and Sevierville - Illegal to sell and set off fireworks

City of LaFollette - Illegal to sell and set off fireworks

City of Athens City - Illegal to sell and set off fireworks

City of Maryville - As of Dec. 2018, it is now legal to set off fireworks on private property on certain dates and times. It's legal ONLY from July 3 and 4 and Dec. 31 - Jan. 31 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and fireworks may be shot up until 1 a.m. specifically the morning of New Year's Day. It's still prohibited to use fireworks at any public area, street, roadway, parking lot, etc.

Blount County: As of May 2018, now legal in the county to shoot fireworks, but NOT between the hours of 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. (The TN General Assembly reversed a 1949 ban of pyrotechnics in the county). It is still illegal to shoot fireworks in the city limits of Alcoa and Townsend, though.

Campbell County - Legal to sell and set off fireworks in county but not in the city limits of LaFollette.

Town of Cumberland Gap - Illegal to sell and set off fireworks

Cumberland County and City of Crossville- Legal to sell and set off fireworks.

Fentress County- Legal to sell and set off in county but not within city limits.

Grainger County- Legal to sell and set off fireworks.

Greene County- Legal to sell and set off fireworks.

Loudon County- Legal to sell and set off fireworks.

McMinn County - Legal to sell and set off fireworks except in Athens city limits.

Monroe County- Legal to sell fireworks and set off on July 3rd and 4th.

Morgan County- Legal to sell and set off fireworks.

Scott County- Legal to sell and set off fireworks.

Sevier County- Legal to sell and set off fireworks in county but not in Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge, or Sevierville city limits.

Roane County- Legal to sell fireworks and city leaders decide on where they can be set off.

City of Kingston- Legal to sell and set off fireworks.