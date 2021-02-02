It's beginning to look like Christmas | KARM to open seasonal Christmas store Sept. 24

The store will be located at 140 North Forest Park Boulevard, in the space where Earth Fare was located in Bearden.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It may be September, but it is also starting to look a lot like Christmas!

Knox Area Rescue Ministries announced Tuesday that they would soon open their seasonal Christmas store on Sept. 24. It will be at 140 North Forest Park Boulevard, in the space where Earth Fare was located in Bearden.

On Tuesday, officials with KARM posted about the store on social media. They shared a video taking a tour of the inside where visitors will have a chance to see a variety of trees and Christmas decorations.

Organizers also created a section of the store filled with presents and stuffed animals, made to look like Santa's sleigh and his workshop. They also built a kitchen for Mrs. Claus.