It's Cinco de Mayo.

Contrary to popular belief, Cinco de Mayo doesn't mark Mexican Independence Day.

That's celebrated on Sept. 16.

It actually commemorates the Battle of Puebla, which was fought between the Mexican and French armies in 1862, and it's considered a relatively minor event in Mexico's history, according to the Associated Press.

Yet Cinco de Mayo's legacy still lives on today, especially in the United States.

More and more Americans, regardless of their ethnic heritage, are taking part in festivities.

So if it's not a big deal, why is it celebrated?

For almost a century, few people in the U.S. celebrated.

The Associated Press said the holiday didn't become popular in the U.S. until the civil rights movement.

Mexican Americans used the day as a source of pride.

Companies started commercializing it in the 1980s, especially beer companies that tried to get people to celebrate with Coronas, Bud Light and Dos Equis, according to AP.

Today, people celebrate by buying piñatas, sombreros and costumes that some say veer towards the offensive.

Even though a lot of people celebrate Cinco de Mayo, it turns out few of them know what the holiday commemorates.

One survey found that only 10 percent of Americans could describe the holiday's origins.

Make sure you celebrate responsibly.