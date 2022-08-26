Jingle Bells! | KARM Christmas Store now open for the season

All the proceeds from the KARM Christmas Store go directly back in the community, helping the homeless in East Tennessee.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In the heat of summer, Knox Area Rescue Ministries opened up its Christmas Store in Bearden, filled to the brim with decorations, trees and festive items.

It's a yearly tradition for KARM to gather all the Christmas donations dropped off at their stores throughout the year and place them in one centralized place to create the specialty store.

It's a chance to do some holiday shopping early and to get all the festive essentials you need at a low price.

KARM said it believes this is the biggest year for the Christmas store yet. The seasonal shop is also partnering with local business, like Cultivate Coffee & Flowers to provide coffee to customers.

Everything purchased at the KARM Christmas Store helps support the mission of the nonprofit, which aids women and men facing homelessness, poverty and addiction.

If you spend just $2 at any KARM thrift store, that money can provide one meal to a hungry person in need.

The store officially opened to the public on Friday, August 26 at 11 a.m.

Some people were able to get a "VIP" early shopping experience a day ahead of time.

The KARM Christmas store is located at 140 N Forest Park Blvd, where the old Earth Fare grocery store used to be in Bearden.

It's open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.