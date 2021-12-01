Knox Co. Sheriff's Office collecting several items for nonprofits ahead of the holidays

The sheriff's office said they will be collecting items through Dec. 17, giving them to nonprofits across the area.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said that it would be collecting items for several nonprofit organizations across the county, so they can help people in the community ahead of the holidays.

The different organizations and items they need are listed below:

Elderly Residents at Beverly Park Place Health and Rehab, as well as Serene Manor

Small lap-size blankets

Chapstick

Travel size lotions

Socks (non-skid) for safety

Sugar-Free Candy

The Mend House Sober Living

Laundry Detergent

Fabric Softener

Paper Towels

Toilet Tissue

Dishwashing soap

Men's body wash

Toothpaste

Knox County Schools Clothing Closet

New packages of socks (all sizes)

New packages of underwear (all sizes)

New packages of panties (all sizes)

Gloves, toboggans (all sizes) nongraphic material

The sheriff's office is also collecting new, unwrapped toys to give to the Toys for Tots program.

Anyone who wants to help these organizations can drop off any items at four KCSO locations. They can stop by the main KCSO office at 400 Main Street, the KCSO North Precinct Office at 7326 Norris Freeway, the KCSO East Precinct office at 4732 Centerline Drive or the KCSO West Precinct office at 11429 Parkside Drive.

They started collecting items on Wednesday and will continue collecting donations through Dec. 17, according to the sheriff's office.