KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Nobody should go hungry over the holidays, including during the days after Christmas.

Knox County Mobile Meals is asking for people to make that possible. They are looking for volunteers to help deliver meals and check up on seniors on Dec. 26 and 27, the Thursday and Friday after Christmas.

The program serves around 900 meals through grant programs and donations from the community. More than 60 percent of the people who receive meals are over 85 years old and many live alone.

Call (865) 524-2786 to volunteer, or email MobileMealsVols@knoxseniors.org.