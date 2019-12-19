KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Santa's sleigh may have sirens on it this holiday season, as Knox County Sheriff's Officers patrol for drivers to add to their nice lists.

Officers are rewarding drivers who obey traffic laws with gift cards to Academy Sports + Outdoors for the holiday season. The sporting goods store partnered with KCSO to bring drivers holiday delight this year, according to a post on KCSO's Facebook age.

The gift cards worth $50, according to a compilation video of officers handing out gift cards on KCSO's Facebook page.

The sheriff's office said it wanted to remind people to drive safely during holiday travels.

RELATED: Former Sevier Co. teacher helps needy students on Christmas

RELATED: What you need to know before you fly this holiday season