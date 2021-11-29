Holiday Festival of Lights to kick off at The Cove at Concord Park

This is Knox County's 23rd annual Holiday Festival of Lights. It will run from Dec. 1 - Jan. 2.

Mayor Glenn Jacobs will pass out candy "Kanes" to guests during the Holiday Festival of Lights ribbon cutting on Wednesday, Dec. 1, according to a press release. The event starts at 6 p.m. at The Cove at Concord Park on 11808 South Northshore Drive.

After the ribbon-cutting, people can walk through shiny and illuminated light displays. The Cove's three-quarter-mile greenway trail will have thousands of lights that are coordinated to holiday tunes.

Fire pits are available if guests get too cold while walking outside, according to a press release.

The Holiday Festival of Lights is free to visit, but guests are asked to bring non-perishable food items to donate to The Love Kitchen.

It will run until Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. The light displays are closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year's Day.