Knoxville crews wrapping trees in holiday lights, will continue decorating into November

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — October hasn't started yet, but crews are already preparing areas of Knoxville for the city's annual holiday celebrations. They spent some of this week wrapping trees in lights, and city leaders said they will be decorating well into November.
"We have over 150,000 lights that go up in the downtown area. So, once you start seeing the lights go up, you'll also see the ice rink in November, and the Christmas tree, which will be on Gay Street this year," said Kyndra Brewer, who works with the city.
Knoxville's holiday events start in mid-November and last until the end of the year. During the holiday season, people will have a chance to explore the city's many holiday-themed offerings or visit areas decorated with lights.
A list of the planned holiday events is available below and on the city's website.
- Comcast Christmas at Chilhowee (Nov. 17, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.): This event offers photos with Santa and holiday-themed fun, such as a Touch-A-Truck and hay rides through decorations and lights.
- Regal Celebration of Lights at Krutch Park (Nov. 24, 5:15 p.m. - 9 p.m.): This event marks the lighting of Knoxville's 42 ft. tall Christmas tree, complete with live music and free activities.
- Holidays on Ice at Market Square (Nov. 24): This marks the first day when Knoxville will bring out its annual ice-skating rink in Market Square, giving families a chance to skate around the area. The ice rink closes on Jan. 3, 2024.
- WIVK Christmas Parade on Gay Street (Dec. 1, 7 p.m.): This annual event brings out dancers, floats, different characters and Santa Claus to parade down Gay Street. It starts on Gay Street intersection with Main Street and ends at Magnolia Avenue.
- Tour de Lights (Dec. 9, 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.): The Tour de Lights brings bikers through the Old City, North Knoxville and downtown areas. Participants are encouraged to decorate themselves and their bikes ahead of the ride, showing off for crowds who watch them ride by.
- New Years Eve at the Sunsphere (Dec. 31, starts at 9 p.m.): This event gives families and friends a chance to bring in 2024 with food trucks and free activities, including a silent disco. The ball will drop from the Sunsphere at midnight.