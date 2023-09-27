Knoxville crews wrapping trees in holiday lights, will continue decorating into November

Knoxville's holiday events include the Regal Celebration of Lights, the Christmas Parade, the Tour de Lights and Knoxville's Holidays on Ice.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — October hasn't started yet, but crews are already preparing areas of Knoxville for the city's annual holiday celebrations. They spent some of this week wrapping trees in lights, and city leaders said they will be decorating well into November.

"We have over 150,000 lights that go up in the downtown area. So, once you start seeing the lights go up, you'll also see the ice rink in November, and the Christmas tree, which will be on Gay Street this year," said Kyndra Brewer, who works with the city.

Knoxville's holiday events start in mid-November and last until the end of the year. During the holiday season, people will have a chance to explore the city's many holiday-themed offerings or visit areas decorated with lights.

A list of the planned holiday events is available below and on the city's website.