KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some in east Tennessee ended their holiday weekend with a big musical kickoff for the holiday season.

On Sunday, in the Tennessee Theatre, the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra performed a section of the Christmas favorite, Handel's "Messiah."

First, the crowd got on their feet to join in singing some classic Christmas carols.

"I think one of the most engaging things about this specific concert is you have the opportunity to see old and new music alike and get all the way from kids to adults involved in it. So I hope that everyone here young to old gets a really great experience and enjoys the beginning of the holiday season," said Abby Strickland, director of communications for KSO.

The KSO has more holiday performances in store this month, including the Clayton Holiday Concert coming to the Knoxville Civic Auditorium on Dec. 20-22.