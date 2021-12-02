List: Ultimate Straight From the Heart Christmas Playlist

TENNESSEE, USA — It's the most wonderful time of the year. The countdown until Christmas day has begun and Santa will soon make his way across the world to deliver presents to those on his nice list.
We've put together a collection of tunes from the Channel 10 family that will set the holiday mood for decorating a Christmas tree, putting Christmas lights on your house or even sipping hot cocoa by an open fire. From the most popular to slightly obscure songs, don't hesitate to play them at your next holiday gathering.
Staff Picks:
- ¿Donde Está Santa Claus? – Guster
- All I Want for Christmas is You – Mariah Carey
- Back Door Santa – B.B. King
- Birthday of a King - Judy Garland
- Blue Christmas – Elvis Presley
- Carol of the Bells - Trans-Siberian Orchestra
- Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) - Darlene Love
- Christmas All Over Again – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
- Christmas Here With You – The Four Tops
- Christmas in Hollis – Run-D.M.C.
- Christmas Is The Time To Say "I Love You"- Billy Squier
- Christmas Island – Bing Crosby and The Andrews Sisters
- Christmas Song – Dave Matthews Band
- Christmas Tree Farm - Taylor Swift
- Christmas Wrapping – The Waitresses
- Dominick the Donkey - Lou Monte
- Fairytale of New York – The Pogues
- Father Christmas – The Kinks
- Feliz Navidad – José Feliciano
- Hallelujah Chorus - Handel’s Messiah
- Hard Candy Christmas – Dolly Parton
- I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day - Casting Crowns
- I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus – The Jackson 5
- I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas – Gayla Peevey
- I’ll Be Home For Christmas – Frank Sinatra
- I’ll Be Home For Christmas – Bing Crosby
- It Wasn’t His Child – Sawyer Brown
- It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas - Michael Bublé
- It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year – Brett Eldredge
- Jingle Bells – Bing Crosby and The Andrews Sisters
- Let it Snow - Straight No Chaser
- Little Saint Nick - The Beach Boys
- Mary, Did You Know? – The Pentatonix
- Maybe This Christmas - Ron Sexsmith
- Mele Kalikimaka – Bing Crosby and The Andrews Sisters
- Merry Christmas Baby – Bruce Springsteen
- Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays – NSYNC
- My Only Wish (This year) – Britney Spears
- Please Come Home for Christmas – The Eagles
- Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree - Brenda Lee
- Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer – DMX
- Run Rudolph Run – Chuck Berry
- Santa Claus – The Sonics
- Santa Looked A Lot Like Daddy – Buck Owens
- Silent Night – Stevie Nicks
- Silent Night – The Temptations
- Silver Bells – Booker T & the M.G.’s
- Sleigh Ride – The Ronettes
- Someday at Christmas – Stevie Wonder
- Tennessee Christmas – Amy Grant
- Text Me Merry Christmas - Straight No Chaser featuring Kristen Bell
- Thank God It’s Christmas – Queen
- The Christmas Song – Nat King Cole
- The Little Drummer Boy – Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet Band
- There’s No Place Like Home for the Holidays – Perry Como
- This Christmas – Donny Hathaway
- Twelve Days of Christmas – Bob and Doug McKenzie
- Underneath the Tree - Kelly Clarkson
- Vince Guaraldi Trio - Linus & Lucy
- What Christmas Means to Me – Stevie Wonder
- When Christmas Comes - Mariah Carey and John Legend
- White Christmas – Otis Redding
- White Christmas – The Drifters
- Who Would Imagine a King – Whitney Houston
- Winter Wonderland – Bing Crosby
- Winter Wonderland – James Taylor
- You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch – Dr. Seuss