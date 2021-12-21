Little Ponderosa Zoo hosts live, drive-by nativity scene honoring James Cox

Cox passed away in February. He was the former owner and founder of the Little Ponderosa Zoo, building it to help animals.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Visitors at the Little Ponderosa Zoo usually can't wait to get out of their cars and visit all the animals. However, the zoo gave people a different kind of experience Tuesday night.

The zoo continued its tradition of creating a drive-by, live nativity scene for the holidays. The scene was created in honor of James Cox, who passed away in February. Officials with the zoo said Cox started the drive-by nativity scene last holiday season.

"This is a dream that he put together and it meant a lot to him," said Mary Lou Redmond, the zoo's manager. "A lot of people were down and out he wanted to do something to help lift everyone's spirits and you know really give back to the community."

This was the second year in a row that the zoo hosted the event. Zookeepers and staff played characters like Mary, Joseph, Angels and the wise men. The shepherds were also there with sheep. Clinton Mayor Terry Frank was also a part of preparing the nativity.

The community said they were glad to both have a chance to see a live nativity, while also honoring someone who made such a massive impact on his community.

"We are sad that James passed, but we are glad that Little Ponderosa is still here and we wish everyone a Merry Christmas," said Redmond.

She said that as people drive through the nativity, she wanted them to remember Cox and his commitment to the community. After he founded the zoo, it now helps more than 700 animals.

"He wanted to help, whether it's human or animal," she said. "He wanted to always be there and help everyone."