Local floral shops prep ahead of Valentine's Day

Floral designers at Petree's Flowers have their hands full with hundreds of orders for the big day.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The day of love is almost here and while it means spending times with those we love, it also means big business.

According to the National Retail Federation, spending is down slightly this year.

At the same time, one in five people say they are planning to buy from a local or small business, which is a new trend.

For local floral shops like Petree's Flowers, Valentine's Day is one of the biggest days of the year.

With all of the designing, arranging, and deliveries, their hoping to bring smiles to as many people as they can.

"It's not just about our sweethearts. It's our kids, and our families, and our loved ones. You give to everyone whether its flowers or a phone call. To me that's just special," said Jenny Peak of Petree's Flowers.

Petree's Flowers is continuing to serve under COVID-19 guidelines.

It's not too late to order and arrangement.