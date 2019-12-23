KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The first night of Hanukkah is being marked with solemn ceremony and celebration by Jews around the world.

Heska Amuna Synagogue in Knoxville held a special dinner to celebrate, serving up Latkes with all the trimmings.

They had casino games for the adults to play, and the Rabbi even provided music with his band.

"It's a chance to live Judaism out loud in the middle of a dark and dismal winter and to spread light and share joy," Rabbi Alon Ferency said.

They even broke out a dreidel piñata for the kids.

The synagogue said the event filled up with 100 percent of their RSVP spots selling out.

Happy Hanukkah to everyone celebrating tonight in East Tennessee.