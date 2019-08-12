MARYVILLE, Tenn. — One church in Maryville is taking a more mobile approach to holiday festivities.

The Logan Chapel has been doing their drive-thru nativity scene for 27 years. It all started in 1993 when church members wanted a way to give the whole community a Christmas gift.

Members and children from the church dress as characters and present six scenes that tell the Christmas story.

Organizers said they were originally only going to do this for a year or so but kept it going after such a great response.

"Every year, we have people come through who say 'I've been doing this every year, and this is my favorite Christmas tradition,' so that really lifts our spirits and makes us want to continue to do this program," said Judy Claybough, the director of the live nativity scene.

The drive-thru will be open again Sunday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.