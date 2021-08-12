Mailbox to Santa available near Wartburg Police Department in Morgan County

"Don't hesitate or delay in getting your letters in, for that would be a true Christmas crime," the police department said on social media.

WARTBURG, Tenn. — Families in Morgan County won't need to drive outside the county to easily send letters to Santa Claus. Instead, they can just stop by the Wartburg Police Department.

Officials said a mailbox that sends letters directly to Santa Claus was placed near the department. They said it was delivered to the community in the dark of night by some of St. Nicholas' elves.

It will be available until Christmas Eve night, giving all children a chance to let Santa know what they're wishing for over the holidays.

"Chief Bales has a special contact at the North Pole Police Dept. and they are assuring delivery of these letters will arrive on time," the police department said on social media. "So don’t hesitate or delay in getting your letters in for that would be a true Christmas crime."

Other mailboxes to Santa can be found across East Tennessee, such as in Knoxville and in Blount County.