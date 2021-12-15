x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Holidays

Knoxville mayor reads Christmas story to children

Children listened to a gingerbread-themed story during storytime with Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon helped spread Christmas cheer during a storytime event at Jacks of Knoxville, on Wednesday, Dec.15. 

Children spent time listening to "Tough Cookie" by Edward Hemingway at Jacks' Storytime with the Mayor event.  

Posted by Jacks on Tuesday, December 14, 2021

About 30 children showed up wearing their best Christmas pajamas. They ate cookies, drank hot cocoa and were given Christmas ornaments to take home. 

"Well I'm out here with moms and young preschool kids celebrating holidays, celebrating the fun of reading, and just being together and celebrating a local business," Kincannon said. "It's great being around kids and see them loving reading and getting exciting about Christmas and all of the holiday fun."

Kincannon said that the event was a success and enjoyed celebrating Christmas with the children and their families. 

Related Articles

In Other News

Mrs. Jenning's first grade class singing Jingle Bells