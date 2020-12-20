Mill and Mine hosts Christmas movie night in socially distanced pods

Each pod gave groups their own space to hang out, safely distanced from others while they watched "Home Alone" and other Christmas classics.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It just doesn't feel like the holidays without watching a few Christmas classics. So, The Mill and Mine hosted an event where people could watch them while social distancing.

The music hall and event space hosted a Christmas movie night Saturday. Instead of crowding together to watch movies, groups were given their own pods to stay inside while the movies played. They had their own space to hang out in, safely distanced from others.

The Mill and Mine also encouraged people to only attend with other people from their household, to prevent spreading COVID-19.

They showed "Home Alone" at 3 p.m. and "Christmas Vacation" at 7 p.m. People had to reserve a spot online.

It was the last in a weeklong series of activities, starting with trivia games on Wednesday. On Thursday, The Mill and Mine showed holiday TV specials from the Gilmore Girls, Friends, Seinfeld and The Office.

On Friday they showed "Krampus" before showing the two other Christmas classics on Saturday.

Tickets were between $5 - $8 per person and pod sizes ranged from 2 - 8 people. Food and drinks were available from Tako Taco by walk-up ordering and through QR codes, so people would not need to leave their pods. Masks were required whenever people were not in their pods.