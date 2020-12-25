Mobile Meals volunteers to deliver meals and gifts Christmas Day

Officials said that Mobile Meals will be serving 620 Knox County seniors — the largest Christmas delivery count to date.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Mobile Meals will be following along in Santa Claus' footsteps on Christmas Day, delivering meals and gifts to 620 Knox County seniors.

Officials said it is the largest Christmas delivery to date. They will give a gift bag filled with useful items to each recipient, along with their usual deliveries of meals.

“Every meal delivery day is important, but Christmas Day is one of the most important delivery days,” said Judith Pelot, Nutrition Services Director, “During this holiday season, as always, we are very thankful for all of our community support. We couldn’t do it without the efforts of so many in Knox County.”

Volunteers will still be delivering meals on Christmas Day, despite snowfall across East Tennessee. Anyone who is scheduled to deliver meals should plan on arriving an hour later than their assigned times, to give the roads more time to clear.

Anyone who cannot make their scheduled deliveries should email MobileMealsVols@knoxseniors.org, or text (865) 680-2594.