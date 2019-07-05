Sunday, May 12, is Mother's Day, and it's time to start planning her special day!

A number of restaurants are offering special menus or deals for moms this weekend in East Tennessee. Check out the list below, but availability could vary by location, so you might want to check ahead!

Carrabba’s Italian Grill has a special Mother's Day menu available May 10-12. They open at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Citico's Restaurant & Club in Lenoir City is offering Mother's Day brunch at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m on Sunday. The cost is $39 for adults and $19 for kids 5-12. Call 865-986-0009 or visit their website.

Visit the Downtown Knoxville Crowne Plaza for a Mother's Day buffet, with both breakfast and lunch options. Hours are 11 a.m.-2 p.m and the cost is $37.95 for adults and $12.95 for kids ages 6-12. For reservations, call 865-522-2600, ext. 2324.

The Melting Pot in Knoxville;s Old City is offering a three-course fondue lunch for moms on Saturday and Sunday. It's $34.95 per person. You can get more info on their website or by calling 865-971-5400.

Shoney's locations in Knoxville will offer moms a free slice of strawberry pie for moms all day on Mother's Day, with the purchase of an adult meal.

Ruth's Chris Steak House will give all moms who visit the restaurant a $25 gift card. To make reservations for the Knoxville location, call 865-546-4696.

You can hop on the Star of Knoxville to celebrate Mother's Day. The breakfast cruise sails 9-10:30 a.m. and costs $27.95 for adults and $19.95 for children. Tickets for the brunch and dinner cruises start at $42.95 for adults and $19.95 for children. They sail from 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. You can book on their website.

TCBY is offering moms a free 6 oz. froyo on Mother’s Day, according to its Facebook page.

Zoo Knoxville is also offering free admission for moms on Sunday!