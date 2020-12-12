Museum of Appalachia hosts "Candlelight Christmas" event

Visitors toured the museum's pioneer village and watched demonstrations on blacksmithing, sorghum making and apple-butter churning.

Celebrating Christmas during the COVID-19 pandemic requires masks, even if it didn't require them when settlers arrived in Appalachia.

However, people still wore them at the Museum of Appalachia's Candlelight Christmas event. During the event, people experienced the history of East Tennessee firsthand by touring the museum's Pioneer Village and watching demonstrations on blacksmithing, sorghum making and apple butter churning.

The Pioneer Village was decorated for the holidays, helping to lift visitor's spirits and inspire Christmas cheer.

"Activities including storytelling, live nativity, music and wagon rides," Elaine Meyer said, from the Museum of Appalachia.