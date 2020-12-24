National Park Service shares snowmen across different parks

They said people should stay chill, avoid meltdowns and spend some time outdoors over Christmas.

A White Christmas descended on much of East Tennessee this year, and the National Park Service took to Instagram to share tips on surviving the holidays.

They recommended people avoided meltdowns, stayed chill and said people could spend some time outdoors over the holidays. They also shared some snowmen they made in the mountains.

Many people are expected to stay at home over the holidays, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The National Park Service said that national parks across the U.S. are hosting virtual experiences people can experience while staying warm at home.

The snowmen they shared over social media include ones that were created in the Great Smoky Mountains, Yosemite, the Grand Canyon and Little River Canyon.