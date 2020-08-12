Need to Know: Holiday shipping deadlines

With more people shopping online, shipping is a major concern for consumers, retailers and delivery companies. Many are even calling this season 'shipathon.'

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The countdown to Christmas is on! It's hard to believe it's only 17 days away.

Experts predict more Americans may put gifts in the mail this year.

If you are planning on shipping Christmas gifts, you should probably get a move on.

It's going to be a very busy holiday season.

Many shipping companies are navigating new challenges brought on by the pandemic.

Here are some dates to mark on your calendar:

Dec. 15: Last day for UPS Ground and FedEx Ground shipping

Dec. 18: Last day for first class mail with USPS

However, there's a fine print to those dates.

With a high increase in demand for shipping and never before seen slowdowns in the supply chain, there is not a guarantee that your shipments will be on-time.

For example, UPS imposed shipping limits on Gap, Nike and some other large retailers to manage the surge in online orders this holiday season.