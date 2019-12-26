KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Last year during the holidays, nearly one in ten people got a smart speaker. Last January, surveys estimated around 119 million Americans owned one.

It was a 78% growth from the previous year.

Now one year later, smart speakers and devices are still at the top of wish lists.

If you received one this holiday season, tech experts are advising you to make sure they're set up properly. While convenient, many worry those devices could be hacked and personal information could be leaked, but making sure you're staying safe, starts with you.

"It is wonderful and it does make you feel secure. Then the flip side is there are risks there you need to learn how to mitigate," said tech expert Luke Wood.

From doorbells, speakers and even dog cameras - smart devices were a top gift this Christmas. Wood knows the benefits of the devices all too well.

"I set up a neat little routine with our Alexas where you can walk up and say 'Alexa, Merry Christmas' and she turns on all the Christmas lights inside and outside and starts playing Bing Crosby's Christmas music."

But before you have that much fun, "If you're not careful with your security and deliberate about making sure everything's the way it needs to be, people will turn against you," said Wood.

He suggests you follow these tips right away. The first is to update your password to something unique and strong when creating an account through the devices associated app.

"That right there you're at your first area of danger so whatever password you use for this account needs to be completely different than anything you used before," said Wood.

And it's not just your account that needs a good password, "If you don't have a password on your WiFi network, you need a password," he added.

Wood's third tip? Keep automatic updates turned on. "As security patches are pushed out, as vulnerabilities are discovered you get the most current updates, you have the most stable and secure version of your app."

Finally, just be aware some devices store what's said to and around them. "It's an internet connected device that by its nature is listening to everything around it," said Wood.

Most devices come with the option to turn the mic off if its not in use. Just another extra layer of security wood says you can do.

