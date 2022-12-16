'Use it to make a kid smile' | Nirvana Comics buys 100 toys for children in need

The comic book store said that families would just need to arrive at the store and pick a toy from under the tree for their kids — no questions asked.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Nirvana Comics is working to make sure kids smile during the holidays, regardless of the situation they or their families may be in.

They announced on social media that the store bought 100 toys in all age ranges and was making them available for free to anyone with a child in need. They said anyone who needed a toy would just need to arrive at the store and take it out from under the tree, then use it to make a kid smile — no questions asked.

"You don't have to explain anything to us. We won't even ask you any questions. It's an honor system," they said on social media.

They said there were a variety of different kinds of toys for any gender, and they have been labeled to help families pick the one right for their children.

"This is something that we've wanted to do for years. Thankfully, we have been blessed now to be in the position to see it through," they said.

They also said anyone can stop by the comic book store and drop off gifts they think would make the holiday season merry and bright. Any gifts that remain after the holidays will be donated to a local charity, they said.

"When Rich and Amber founded Nirvana Comics, they did so with a strong commitment to serving our community. They wanted Nirvana to be more than just a comic shop," they said on social media. "Community service is one of our core principles at Nirvana. We are consistently asking ourselves, 'How can we better serve our community?'"