North Pole mailbox now in Blount Co. Courthouse, sending mail directly to Santa

Families that leave their address with their letters to Santa may even receive a letter from Santa's helpers, or from St. Nicholas himself.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Children across the world are writing down their Christmas wishes, eager to send letters to Santa Claus. In Blount County, a mailbox has returned that sends those letters directly to the North Pole.

It is located in the Blount County Courthouse, on the third-floor breezeway. Families that drop in letters and leave their return addresses may receive a letter from Santa's helpers. Officials with the Blount County Mayor's Office said that they may even hear back from Santa himself.

To get to the mailbox, families can walk up the stairs from the courthouse lawn or by taking an elevator to the third floor and exiting onto the breezeway. Families should drop their letters off by Dec. 19 to ensure they receive a reply.

A similar mailbox can also be found in Knoxville, on the side of Market Square near Krutch Park. Letters deposited into that mailbox will also be sent directly to Santa in the North Pole.