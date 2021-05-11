Oak Ridge to turn on holiday lights across the city Wednesday evening

On light poles across the city, people will be able to see glowing snowflakes and Christmas trees as Oak Ridge officially ushers in the holiday season.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Residents and motorists in Oak Ridge may see something to brighten their night on Wednesday — holiday lights.

Officials said they began putting holiday lights up across Oak Ridge on Wednesday and expected to switch them on that night. They could be seen on light posts on Oak Ridge Turnpike and other major roads in the city.

Most lights were shaped like Christmas trees and snowflakes, brightening up the side of the road with traditional holiday images.

And as the city prepares for the holiday season, it is also getting ready for the Oak Ridge Christmas Parade. It will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 6 p.m. through 8 p.m., according to Oak Ridge officials.

The theme of this year's parade is 'The Twelve Days of Christmas' and there is no cost for registering to participle in the parade. People also do not need to be a member of the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce to participate. The registration deadline is Tuesday and people can sign up to participate in the parade online.