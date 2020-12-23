Pigeon Forge helps families around the world virtually connect with Santa

More than 500 families from 28 states, Canada, Brazil and Sweden were able to have virtual chat with Santa from his workshop in the North Pole.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Just days before Christmas, Pigeon Forge reported that more than 500 families from 28 states and Canada, Brazil and Sweden participated in the city’s virtual Santa program.

The program offered more than 500 free virtual chats with Santa on a first-come, first-served basis beginning on Nov. 30, according to the city. It ended on Dec. 15, just in time for Santa to turn his attention to his around-the-world trip on Christmas Eve.

City officials said Santa chatted with boys and girls from California, Oregon, Washington, New York City, New Jersey, Washington, D.C., Florida, Arizona, Colorado, Kansas and Massachusetts. A few families in Canada, Brazil and Sweden were able to connect too.

“Visits with Santa are a much-loved tradition, but Santa faced some challenges this year due to the pandemic,” said Sue Carr, Pigeon Forge Department of Tourism’s marketing manager. “We wanted to help families continue this tradition, so we worked with Santa to provide virtual chats, and we’re so pleased that families from across the country and from Canada, Brazil and Sweden were able to create some Christmas cheer at a time when we all need it so very much.”

The scope of participants came as a surprise to Carr and other city officials, but the children’s reactions to Santa were every bit as heartwarming as expected.