PIGEON FORGE, Tenn — People bundled up and braved the chilly night in Pigeon Forge Saturday to help ring in the town's official start of the holiday season with the lightning ceremony for the Salvation Army's Angel Tree.

The event was held at Christmas Place, a local year-round Christmas shop. The tree is 24-feet tall and is a beacon for a great cause. This year, the folks putting up the Angel Tree aim to deliver Christmas to more than 300 children in Sevier County.

"I like to do this because it gives a chance to the other kids who don't get to have Christmas to have Christmas," said one girl who attended the event with her family.

The ceremony was complete with carolers, hot chocolate and Santa himself.

