Postal workers deliver double the load of packages before Christmas Day

A large backlog of packages and staffing shortages means USPS employees are working day and night to get packages to people's doorsteps before Christmas.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — This holiday season, mail carriers are delivering double the amount of packages than usual and are reminding customers to be patient.

Many carriers are working day and night to get those gifts on people's doorstep before families gather around their trees to shred them open.

This is a Christmas season unlike anything Chattanooga mail carrier Mark Kuhn has ever seen.

"The package volume is double on my route and I think it's because of the time we are in, not just the holidays," Kuhn said.

He credits the surge to a rise in online shopping and fewer people leaving home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Working overtime and into the night is more common in the weeks leading up to the holidays to make sure every package is in place.

"A lot of people have questions, like 'why are you running so late,' you know," Kuhn said. "It's like well, there's a lot more mail and a lot more packages this year."

Kuhn, a 17-year postal service veteran, who has worked the same route for 14 years, knows how important it is to make sure his customers are cared for.

"It's a big responsibility and I'm just so honored to be a part of that," Kuhn explained.

The United States Postal Service put out a plea for people to be patient as deliveries may be delayed because of staffing shortages and more mail in the system.

"My fellow carriers have risen to perform and get the mail delivered so that everybody can get their packages, and hopefully most of them before Christmas," Kuhn said.

Kuhn shows up to work every day and said the kindness people give him sticks, motivating him throughout the season..

"I had a younger gentleman come to the box and he was really heartfelt and said 'I really appreciate you being out here during this time and delivering our mail during these conditions,' and it meant a lot to me," Kuhn said.

For a season of uncertainty, Kuhn is hoping to leave 2020 in the rearview.