How to recycle your broken holiday lights in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As you deck the halls to get ready for the holidays, you might stumble across some lights that just won't work.

Instead of just throwing them out, you can recycle them at several locations across Knox County.

The city said you can recycle your broken holiday lights at the following locations:

Any Goodwill donation store

Any City of Knoxville recycling drop-off center (only when given to a Goodwill attendant between 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.)

County convenience centers at Halls, Dutchtown, John Sevier and Karns (must be given to an attendant)

The City of Knoxville Household Hazardous Waste facility located at 1033 Elm Street (for Knoxville and Knox County residents only)

Of course, if you have working lights that you just do not want anymore, the City of Knoxville said you can take them to any local thrift store.