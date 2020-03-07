Red, White and Blue celebrations across Knoxville

"Knoxville's Neighborhood Trails of Red, White and Blue" caravan parade will take place on Saturday, July 4 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. throughout several neighborhoods.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville's Fourth of July festivities look a lot different this year.

Back in May, Knoxville city leaders made the difficult decision to cancel Festival on the Fourth due to worries about large crowds during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, the city encouraged neighborhoods to participate in "Knoxville's Neighborhood Trails of Red, White and Blue."

Across Knoxville, at least 10 neighborhoods are finding creative new ways to get into the patriotic spirit decorating its houses, porches, lawns, mailboxes, etc.

One North Knoxville family got creative with their front lawn for the holiday occasion. They said it took them all day, a lot of paint and the hardest part: painting all 50 stars.

Another house was decked out in patriotic banners, flags and Fourth of July lawn decorations.

Each neighborhood will be judged from Friday, July 3 through Sunday, July 5. You're encouraged to walk, drive or bike through the neighborhoods while being socially distanced, of course.

The festivities wouldn't be complete without a little friendly-competition, the neighborhoods will be judged on best decorated neighborhood, neighborhood with the best overall patriotic spirit and best decorated object (mailbox, window, stoop, etc).

Judges including Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon and local celebrities will drive through the neighborhoods and there will be a caravan parade on Saturday, July 4 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

