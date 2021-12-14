Safety City Knoxville celebrates holiday season with thousands of lights

The park's training specialist Joyce Minter said it took staff members around five weeks to install the lights.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Eighty thousand Christmas lights were recently installed at Safety City Knoxville to help bring holiday cheer to both kids and adults.

Miniature versions of iconic Knoxville buildings, such as the Sunsphere and Tennessee Theatre, are decked out in holiday decorations.

The park's training specialist Joyce Minter said it took staff members around five weeks to install the lights.

Mr. and Mrs. Santa Clause will make a special appearance Tuesday and Wednesday evenings from 4 to 7:30 p.m. for photo opportunities. Admission is free.