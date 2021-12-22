Santa Claus to cruise through Seymour neighborhoods during Christmas Eve

Santa will hitch a ride with the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department for the annual Santa Run

SEYMOUR, Tenn. — On Christmas Eve, Santa Claus will ditch his sleigh and reindeers for a little while to visit the Seymour community on a fire engine.

The Seymour Volunteer Fire Department and Santa will do their annual Santa Run on Christmas Eve.

According to the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department, Santa will stay on the fire engine all night. Community members can expect to hear or see sirens as the fire engine travels around various subdivisions.

The department posted on their Facebook page that children and families can look and wave from their homes and yards.