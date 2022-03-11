Here are some of the places Santa is stopping at across East Tennessee

Santa Clause is coming to East Tennessee and plans to meet with families across the region, taking pictures and asking children what they want for Christmas

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For many people across East Tennessee, the holidays are a time to start relaxing from the stress of work and enjoy time with family. But for one jolly man, the holidays are a time when business starts picking up.

Santa Clause is getting ready for his magical, worldwide tour once again, meeting with families and chatting with kids about what they want for Christmas. And just like in previous years, he is planning several stops in East Tennessee.

During these stops, families can take their kids to go meet with him for pictures and different kinds of holiday festivities. A few of the different locations where people can find Santa Clause are below.

Anderson County

Cookie Crawl (Historic Downtown Clinton TN Merchants Association): Families will have a chance to take pictures with Santa Clause and his wife, Mrs. Clause, while also enjoying delicious, free cookies from participating merchants. The event lasts from 1 p.m. through 4 p.m. on December 10.

Greene County

Lighting the Community Tree: Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. on South Main Street near the County Courthouse lawn in Greeneville. The Tusculum View Chorus will also present its Christmas program at 5:45 p.m. and Santa is expected to make an appearance.

Knox County

West Town Mall (7600 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN): Varying times from November 11 through December 24.

The mall is also hosting a "Caring Santa" event, where children and adults with special needs can meet Santa and take family photos in a query, sensory-friendly environment. It is on Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. through 10:30 a.m.

They will also host a "Pajama Party with Santa" featuring snacks, crafts, story time and giveaways. It starts December 13, from 5 p.m. through 7 p.m.

Knox County Public Library: Santa Clause will be visiting various library branches during his stay in East Tennessee. A list of library branches and the days he'll be at them is available online.

Schulz Brau Brewing: Santa is stopping by one of Knoxville's most popular breweries for its annual Christkindlsmarkt event. The event is held every weekend for most of December, and Santa is expected to appear at most of them.

Sevier County