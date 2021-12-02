"Santa, here's my wish!" | Mailbox placed in Market Square for letters to Santa

The mailbox was designed and painted by Paris Woodhull, a Knoxville artist who created many works of art for the community.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People visiting Market Square in December will have a chance to send letters to Santa Clause with a new mailbox placed near the front of the square, by Krutch Park.

Officials with the Downtown Knoxville Alliance announced that the annual mailbox was out once again. No postage is required for families to send letters through the mailbox. Once a letter is dropped in, it will get to the North Pole on time before Christmas.

People need to send their letters before Christmas Eve, officials said.

The mailbox was designed and painted by Paris Woodhull, a Knoxville artist who has painted murals for the city and creates other kinds of digital and traditional art.

Officials also said that elves created a special coloring page people can use to send their holiday wishes to Santa Claus. People just need to print it out, write down their wishes, and leave it in the mailbox.