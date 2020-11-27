Santa's elves are hiding all around downtown Knoxville! Here's how you can help find them

The first 1,500 people to participate and pick up a North Pole Pass will receive a holiday stamp for their passes.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Santa has sent tons of elves to scout around downtown Knoxville, and the city wants your help finding them!

Visit Knoxville and Mast General Store have special North Pole Pass guides you can pick up to go on a scavenger hunt for the elusive elves. Instead of on shelves, these elves will be hanging around downtown businesses in special places from November 27 to January 3.

Because of safety guidelines, the elves will be hiding in holiday storefront windows only.

The first 1,500 people to participate will receive a holiday stamp to self-stamp their passes. You can also download a pass here.