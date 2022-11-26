Second 'Christkindlesmarkt' kicks off at Knoxville brewery on Saturday

Christkindlesmarkt is a holiday market that also features chances to visit Santa, Krampus as well as live music.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The second-ever "Christkindlesmarkt" kicked off on Saturday at Schulz Brau Brewing. The event includes a large holiday market, live music, as well as visits from both Santa Clause and Krampus.

The event started in 2021, and the brewery said they wanted to do something festive for the community. After getting several positive responses after the first year, they said Christkindlesmarkt is a tradition that they expect to last.

"We wanted something at the end of the year to kind of embody that spirit and culture at the end of the year. We really just like bringing something special to the area," said Ben Oliver, the brewery's sales manager.

The market will continue on every weekend until Christmas Eve, including on November 27. On Sunday, they will also have a viewing of a World Cup match, giving fans a chance to watch Germany and Spain face off in the international competition.