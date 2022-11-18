Second Harvest gave out 88,485 pounds of food during Thanksgiving distribution event

Second Harvest said they gave food to almost 600 households, helping families put food on the table over Thanksgiving.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On November 17, the Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee held an event to give away boxes of food for Thanksgiving.

The boxes included traditional Thanksgiving items like turkeys, cranberry sauce, stuffing, gravy mix and canned vegetables. They also included ingredients families could use to make a pumpkin pie, along with other shelf-stable items.

They said they gave out a total of 88,485 pounds of food during the event, to 597 households.

The event ran for two hours Thursday, from 10 a.m. through 12 p.m. It was called the Holiday Mobile Distribution Event.

Second Harvest helps keep groceries on the shelves of food banks across East Tennessee, working across 18 counties while also hosting food drives where people can get boxes of food if they need them.