KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For now, there is more to the airport than the clatter of travelers and roars from airplanes. Until Dec. 13, there is also music.

The Sounds of the Season is bringing melodies for travelers moving through McGhee Tyson Airport. For more than 25 years groups of schoolchildren, choral groups and senior choirs have sung to people flying for the holidays as they bustled through the terminal.

This year, more than 30 groups volunteered to perform and deck McGhee Tyson's halls with holiday cheer.

The program kicked off on Dec. 2 with the Christian Academy of Knoxville singing for people. On the last day of the program, Friday, nine schools will sing between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Performances are held in front of the fountain on the second floor of the terminal.