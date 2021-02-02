Target, Walmart other retailers to be closed Thanksgiving Day

TN, USA — A growing number of major retailers are choosing to stay closed on Thanksgiving Day.
Last year, many stores closed because of COVID-19, but this year they also plan to stay closed for the upcoming holiday.
Fear not; you can always satisfy that post-turkey shopping urge online or rest up to hit the stores first thing on Black Friday.
The stores staying closed on Thanksgiving include:
- Aldi
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Belk
- Best Buy
- Costco
- Dick's Sporting Goods
- Dillard's
- Hobby Lobby
- HomeGoods
- Kohl's
- JCPenney
- Macy's
- Marshall's
- PetCo
- PetSmart
- Publix
- REI
- Sam's Club
- Target
- TJ Maxx
- Trader Joe's
- Walmart