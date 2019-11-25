KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Traditions are great but traditions with family are even better.

For 18 years, some guys in our family have gone to a college football game where nobody went to school.

The laughs are non-stop and before each game, the nerves begin to rise.

We play a huge game of rock-paper-scissors and the stakes are high.

The winner has to wear that year's selected outfit for one quarter and it is not pleasant.

In the end, it is about each other. The love is unbreakable and unconditional.

