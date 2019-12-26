SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — In the spirit of giving, a convenience store in Sevierville made sure customers had a hot holiday meal. The staff handed out plates full of food to more than 200 people all free of charge.

The Dam Store near Douglas Dam in Sevier County is a staple in the community. It's given out free Thanksgiving and Christmas meals every year for five years now.

Wilda Davis, the head cook, said they do it because their customers are like family.

"These are customers that are in here three, four, five times a day, so I mean we know a lot of them by name," Davis explained. "They're an extended family to us, and so like I said, it's a way of us saying 'hey you're a part of our family, you're a part of The Dam Store family.'"

They also know the need in the area.

"This may be the only meal they have today, and it warms my heart to do this for them," Davis nodded.

Every plate filled is an opportunity to serve the community, and it's all free of charge.

Santa even made an appearance to give over 50 kids who visit the shop on a regular basis a little more to unwrap.

Donations are accepted all year to buy those kids presents, so the store can help where they can.

In a community where the need is great, the generous staff fills in the gaps.

"It shows how little communities and like local gatherings like this can help each other out," one customer added.

The time in and out the door may be a short stay, but every member of this makeshift family is leaving with a full plate.

The staff said they hope to keep serving these dinners for years to come.

