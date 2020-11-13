The holidays are almost here! Downtown Knoxville announces dates for festive events

Downtown Knoxville released dates for upcoming holiday events including The Peppermint Trail and Holidays on Ice.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Christmas is getting closer and closer, and Knoxville is preparing for it with several events to help people get into the holiday spirit.

The Peppermint Trail takes participants on an adventure through Downtown Knoxville. Along the way, they will discover new treats featuring red-and-white candy, gingerbread, cinnamon, cranberry, applesauce and other holiday sweets.

It will also take people to places where they can find hot buttered rum, eggnogs, peppermint martinis and restaurants with holiday-themed gifts. People can walk the trail between Nov. 27 - Jan. 3.

Visitors will also be able to go on an Elf on the Shelf Adventure starting Nov. 27. Elves will be hidden in holiday storefront windows and people will be able to pick up a North Pole Pass at Mast General Store or Visit Knoxville to guide them through the adventure.

The first 1,500 participants will receive a holiday stamp for their passes, officials said. The Elf on the Shelf Adventure will last until Jan. 3.

Mark your calendars!



🍬 The Peppermint Trail // 11/27-01/03

🎅 The Elf on the Shelf® Adventure // 11/27-01/03

🌟 Peppermint Grove's Holiday Lights & Murals // 11/27-01/03

⛸️ Holidays on Ice // 12/11-01/03

🎁 Holiday Markets // December



People who don't want to go on an adventure through the city can wander through Peppermint Grove and look at downtown Knoxville's winter lights. Oak trees will be wrapped in thousands of twinkling red and white lights in the Krutch Park and Gay Street area.

Starting on Dec. 11, people will also be able to skate through the Holidays on Ice event at the Civic Coliseum. Officials said people can skate on a 180-foot rink while listening to festive music every night through Jan. 3.

Pandas may even make an appearance, officials said. The Holidays on Ice mascot, "Peppermint Panda," may be on the rink too.