Thousands of Christmas lights brighten Smokies Stadium for holiday event

Shadrack's Christmas Wonderland started Nov. 6 and will be open for visitors until Jan. 3, 2021.

KODAK, Tenn. — Thousands of Christmas lights are brightening up Smokies Stadium for the holidays.

Shadrack's Christmas Wonderland includes hundreds of thousands of lights that try to dazzle audiences as they perform alongside holiday music. At the event, people can relax and drive through the lights to get into the Christmas spirit.

The custom light display includes a 300' drive-through RGB tunnel and a 70' Christmas tree. From Nov. 20 - Dec. 23, people will also be able to take photos with Santa at Santa's Village. Admission is free with tickets to the light show.

The event is open from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. on weekdays and could be open later on weekends, according to officials. They said the event will also be open on holidays and in the rain.

Cars and vans driving through the event will need to pay $30, while activity vans, limos and mini-buses will need to pay $50. Tour buses will need to pay $100 to see the lights. Tickets can be bought online.