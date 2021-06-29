Rural Metro offers important safety tips for using fireworks this holiday

The fire department recommends people plan to attend fireworks displays put on by licensed Pyrotechnicians

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Independence Day is around the corner, meaning firework activity is inevitable -- even in places where it's not legal to shoot fireworks.

The Rural Metro Fire Department recommended some precautionary measures people should take to keep themselves and those around them safe.

It takes around two minutes to launch a firework from start to finish, however, it only takes a second for someone to be seriously injured.



"We've seen injuries where fireworks go in people's eyes, that's a common thing," said Jeff Bagwell with Rural Metro, "And being burned by them... that's common, too"

A common misperception is that sparklers are relatively safe. Research shows more accidents happen with sparklers than any other type of firework.

"I've heard people say, well, they're they're sparklers. They're harmless," Bagwell said, "Even though it's a controlled [firework], it is still some form of explosive that's taking place."

Sparklers burn at an extremely high temperature of 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit. A temperature so hot that it can burn through some types of metals. Many accidents happen when people try to bundle a bunch of sparklers together in their hands, which is dangerous.

Additionally, Bagwell said people need to be cautious of their surroundings.

"You want to make sure the ground covering is not super dry. The last thing you want is to start a grass fire or brush fire that can burn somebody's property up," Bagwell said.

The most important thing to remember on the 4th of July is where you can and cannot launch fireworks.