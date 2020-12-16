'Tis the season | East Tennessee Children's Hospital hosts "Season of Giving" fundraiser

Officials said that donations will be matched by Delta Dental throughout the Season of Giving, up to $30,000 through Dec. 31.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The holidays are here, and that means it is the season of giving.

The East Tennessee Children's Hospital is hosting its Season of Giving event. During the event, people can make a donation to the hospital and their contribution will be matched by Delta Dental. Officials said they are matching donations up to $30,000 through Dec. 31.

Officials with the hospital also said that a $25 donation covers the cost of an off-chemo party, while $50 will pay for one distracting device to help children during painful procedures. However, $100 can feed a family of four during their stay and $250 can cover the cost of one chemotherapy treatment.

Holston Haun, 6, is one of the children who benefit from donations to the hospital. Two years ago, he was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia and routinely goes to East Tennessee Children's Hospital for treatments. It is a type of blood and bone marrow cancer.

His longest stay at the hospital lasted 49 days. He had pneumonia, and Holston was on a ventilator for about three weeks. However, after around two years of treatments, he is looking forward to putting the hospital behind him. Some of the treatments were supported by donations from the community.

He also isn't the only child who the hospital has helped through some hard times. In November 2019, Cooper Stansbury was diagnosed with neuroblastoma. He is 4 years old.

He has gone through treatments for more than a year with six rounds of chemotherapy, two stem cell transplants and 14 days of Proton Therapy. Along the way, he has had staff by his side playing with toys and small games. They said that it helps alleviate his anxiety and helps him stay strong through treatments.