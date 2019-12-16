KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville's ninth annual ice-skating tradition, Holidays on Ice, already had a record-breaking season. And the season is not over yet.

On two days, more than 1,000 skaters traveled to the ice rink in Market Square. The first day it happened was on opening day, before more than 1,000 people also skated on the ice on Dec. 7.

Cool weather helped bring people out, according to some leaders. The city also began offering new promotions for Holidays on Ice, which leaders said helped bring out even more people.

The ice rink will be open through Jan. 5, and admission costs $11 for adults or $8 for children. It will be closed on Christmas Day and will run on adjusted hours for other holidays.

RELATED: Market Square freezes over: Downtown Knoxville ice skating rink opens

RELATED: Holiday events in East TN: Christmas parades happening Friday