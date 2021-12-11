Tour de Lights takes people through glimmering Old City, North Knoxville and downtown areas

The bike route was around 5 miles long and took around an hour to ride through. Participants had a chance to enjoy festive lights along the way.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Wind and rain did not stop people from grabbing their bikes and taking a Tour de Lights in Knoxville Saturday evening!

The event started at 5:30 p.m. and took participants on a 5-mile long route. It started at Old City, where light poles shined with holiday lights around them and storefronts glimmered with festive decorations. It ended in Market Square, where many of Knoxville's other Christmas in the City events were just minutes away.

Streets along the route were closed for the event, and participants were encouraged to wear helmets and use white front lights as well as rear reflectors.

Organizers of the Tour de Lights encouraged participants to dress themselves and their bicycles up and show off their holiday spirit. The event was meant to engage neighborhoods and businesses alike, while also giving people a chance to show off their holiday spirits for roadside audiences.