Trucking company donates stuffed bears to KCSO, meant to comfort children in bad situations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — There are several toy bears in the Knox County Sheriff's Office as of Wednesday. The bears were donated by a local trucking company and will be used to comfort children who may be in distress.

The bears were donated by Frayley and Schilling, a trucking company in Knoxville. It was founded in 1955 and recently invested millions of dollars to build a new terminal in the city.

Deputies will keep the stuffed bears in their cars to give to kids who may be in difficult situations. It's part of the sheriff's office's Care Bear Patrol Program which is meant to help put children at ease.

"It really touches your heart," said Sheriff Tom Spangler. "To see a child in a traumatic incident, whatever it may be, and then to see them smile whenever you hand something like this to them, it really touches your heart. It really does."